Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Declines By 88.2%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NightDragon Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NDAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 20,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,365. NightDragon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Institutional Trading of NightDragon Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 703.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NightDragon Acquisition Company Profile

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

