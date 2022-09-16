Short Interest in Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Grows By 97.0%

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the August 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Mymetics Stock Up 14.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MYMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.42. Mymetics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
About Mymetics
