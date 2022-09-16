Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Grows By 616.1%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 616.1% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MURGY shares. UBS Group cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.20.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 0.4 %

MURGY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,879. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.