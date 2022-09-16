Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Drops By 86.6%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,786. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98.
About Mitsui Fudosan
