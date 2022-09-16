Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Drops By 86.6%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,786. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

About Mitsui Fudosan

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.