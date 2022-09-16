Short Interest in Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Decreases By 59.1%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SHWZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 20,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,002. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

