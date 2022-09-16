Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Drops By 30.5%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 317,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance

MAPIF opened at $1.98 on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

