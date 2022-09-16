Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Drops By 30.5%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 317,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance
MAPIF opened at $1.98 on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.
About Mapletree Industrial Trust
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapletree Industrial Trust (MAPIF)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.