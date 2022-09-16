Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Increases By 260.0%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Koito Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY opened at $32.98 on Friday. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16.

Koito Manufacturing shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

