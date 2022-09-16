Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Expands By 638.8%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 638.8% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

JBS Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JBSAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.60. 56,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,456. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. JBS has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.79 billion during the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.17%.

About JBS

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

See Also

