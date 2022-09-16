Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Rises By 160.4%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the August 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGRN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. 133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,457. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

