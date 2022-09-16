Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Increases By 51.4%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,600 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

