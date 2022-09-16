Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Increases By 714.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 714.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 728,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ISEM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $30.23.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.667 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%.

Read More

