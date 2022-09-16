Short Interest in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Expands By 252.6%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 252.6% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Get Integral Acquisition Co. 1 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTE. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,385,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.