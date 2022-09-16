Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Drops By 29.4%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $22.27 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
