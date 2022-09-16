Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Drops By 29.4%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $22.27 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

