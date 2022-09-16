Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Decreases By 67.4%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the August 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

GrainCorp Stock Performance

Shares of GRCLF stock remained flat at $5.67 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. GrainCorp has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GRCLF. Royal Bank of Canada cut GrainCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA raised GrainCorp to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Further Reading

