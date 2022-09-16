Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Grows By 258.8%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.
Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.69.
Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
