Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Grows By 258.8%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is -1,700.00%.

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.