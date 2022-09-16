Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expands By 234.1%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 234.1% from the August 15th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
GLMD traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 1,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on GLMD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
