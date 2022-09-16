Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Grows By 238.5%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 8.8 %

Fortum Oyj stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,222. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOJCY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

