Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Rises By 175.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

DDIV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $34.68.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $268,000.

