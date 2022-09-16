Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Rises By 175.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance
DDIV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $34.68.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
