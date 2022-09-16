Short Interest in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Drops By 30.4%

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ESAC stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. ESGEN Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Get ESGEN Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $19,481,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,856,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,609,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,965,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,944,000.

ESGEN Acquisition Company Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESGEN Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGEN Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.