Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Grows By 191.7%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 191.7% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUBG remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.53.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in Hong Kong and China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services; digital training related services; and key opinion leaders (KOL) training coordination and KOL training services.

