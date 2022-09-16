Short Interest in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Decreases By 48.1%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 47,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 8,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $25,604.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,225,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,002,590.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 8,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $25,604.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,225,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,002,590.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,188,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,564,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 39,372 shares of company stock valued at $116,785. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXDO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.84. 19,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.17. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.38%.

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

