Short Interest in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU) Decreases By 66.7%

Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Counter Press Acquisition Price Performance

CPAQU remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. Counter Press Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Institutional Trading of Counter Press Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $544,000.

About Counter Press Acquisition

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

