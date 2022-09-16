Short Interest in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Decreases By 35.9%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CDAQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,524. Compass Digital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAQ. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $19,021,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,766,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,893,000. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

