Short Interest in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Declines By 43.6%

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 472,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 576,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codex DNA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 1,539.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 696.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codex DNA Trading Down 8.0 %

DNAY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.95. 135,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. Codex DNA has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.76.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA ( NASDAQ:DNAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. Codex DNA had a negative return on equity of 59.86% and a negative net margin of 293.44%. The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Codex DNA will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

