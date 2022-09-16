Short Interest in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQW) Rises By 87.7%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

CleanTech Acquisition Price Performance

CLAQW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 64,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,512. CleanTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33.

