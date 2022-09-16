Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Expands By 47.1%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 118,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,330. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical ( OTCMKTS:CHGCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

