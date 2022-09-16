Short Interest in CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Rises By 50.0%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CGE Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

OTCMKTS:CGEI opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. CGE Energy has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.90.

About CGE Energy

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

