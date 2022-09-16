Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Grows By 189.7%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,159,200 shares, an increase of 189.7% from the August 15th total of 400,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,592.0 days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance
BZQIF remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Friday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
