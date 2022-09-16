Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Decreases By 22.1%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Aytu BioPharma worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.
