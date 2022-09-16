Short Interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Rises By 201.7%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 201.7% from the August 15th total of 600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 419.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:KERN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,968,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Akerna has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Akerna had a negative net margin of 292.46% and a negative return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akerna will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

