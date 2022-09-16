Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Decreases By 67.1%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,106,200 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the August 15th total of 15,541,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,741,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
88 Energy Stock Performance
Shares of 88 Energy stock remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 30,465,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,409,684. 88 Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About 88 Energy
