Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Future from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,313 ($40.03).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,695 ($20.48) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,469 ($17.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,940 ($47.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2,456.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,738.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,011.58.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

