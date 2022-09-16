Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. abrdn plc increased its position in Shopify by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,735,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $3,997,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

