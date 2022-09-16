Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

SCVL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,758. The stock has a market cap of $617.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.36. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $46.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Transactions at Shoe Carnival

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

