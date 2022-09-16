Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.