Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) CEO Sells $210,158.26 in Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,884. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHLS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,225,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after buying an additional 192,697 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 119,689 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 935,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 459,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after buying an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.