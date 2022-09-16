Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 836.1% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.05. 368,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,845. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 34.06% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $553.16 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

