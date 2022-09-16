Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in August

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,900 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 513,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHERF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Sherritt International Stock Down 1.1 %

Sherritt International stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 12,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,946. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

