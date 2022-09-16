SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 54,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of SharpLink Gaming

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.33% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

SharpLink Gaming Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBET remained flat at $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 56,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. SharpLink Gaming has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.35.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.