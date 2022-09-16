ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 6.4% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,215,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,995,000 after purchasing an additional 576,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $156,466,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 467,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,021. The company has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.