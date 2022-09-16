Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Update

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 1,008,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.9 days.

Sernova Stock Performance

Sernova stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 6,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,556. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Sernova has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sernova

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Sernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

