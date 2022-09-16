Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) were down 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 40,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 859,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.03.

Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.48% and a negative return on equity of 100.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional bought 8,738,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,525,465.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,875,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,508,489.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.