Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 752.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24,237 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 237,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after buying an additional 594,332 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 115,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,599. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

