Sequent Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,585. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.

