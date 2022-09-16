Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Sells $109,890.00 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,960.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 45,000 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $520,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $55,798.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00.

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $11.71 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Semrush by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,293,000 after buying an additional 2,978,820 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after buying an additional 828,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Semrush by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after buying an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

