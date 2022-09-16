Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 11,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 497,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Select Energy Services Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 2.23.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $335.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

