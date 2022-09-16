Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 282.0% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sekisui House Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of SKHSY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 59,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,789. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.63. Sekisui House has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $22.35.
About Sekisui House
