Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Down 53.3% in August

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SGAMY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. Sega Sammy has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $4.79.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $510.37 million for the quarter.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

