Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCOTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Scout24 from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Scout24 from €75.00 ($76.53) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.
SCOTF remained flat at $62.64 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. Scout24 has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $72.90.
Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.
