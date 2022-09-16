Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Raised by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. 23,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,226. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

